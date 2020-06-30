Investigators seeking to determine cause of small fire at Advocate BroMenn

NORMAL — A small fire in an air handler in a mechanical room at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center was isolated and extinguished quickly on Tuesday afternoon, limiting damage to the immediate area, officials said.
No injuries were reported and no patients were relocated, said Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney. A damage estimate was not available Tuesday night.
Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, which was reported around 3 p.m. at the hospital, 1304 Franklin Ave., Normal.
"During the incident, only the affected area of the hospital was evacuated," Swaney said in a statement. "The second floor of Building E houses a computer training room, administrative offices and storage rooms. Hospital operations were otherwise not affected and no patients were relocated."
Swaney said, that fire damage was isolated to the air handler, the ductwork, the roof fan assembly and the surrounding materials between the roof and the ceiling of the mechanical room. Moderate smoke damage filled the second floor of Building E but no permanent damage was noted and minimal water was used to extinguish the fire, Swaney said.
Firefighters and BroMenn facilities' workers used electric fans and HEPA air filtration units to clear the smoke.
Crews were called to the scene with multiple reports of smoke and fire coming from the roof of the east side of the hospital. Before they arrived, the hospital fire alarm had alerted security, closed off automatic fire doors and shut down air handling equipment, limiting the spread of smoke.
Firefighters found smoke coming from a roof vent leading to the air handling unit in the east wing of the main hospital building. Firefighters got into the mechanical room that housed the air handler and extinguished the fire. Firefighters also went to the roof, removed the fan assembly and extinguished fire in the framing of the ductwork surrounding the fan and the space between the roof and the ceiling of the mechanical room.
An engine company from Bloomington Fire Department was called to assist but was released once the situation was under control.
David Proeber's most memorable photos from 2019
Photo editor David Proeber's most memorable photo stories from 2019
Someone might get the impression from this list of stories that I'm an adrenaline junkie. The fact is I hate going anywhere near emergency vehicles with flashing lights and sirens or courts or places with jail bars and people wearing handcuffs.
But someone's got to do it.
This was a year filled with breaking news and a host of stories that would make an introvert head for the bedroom and never want to come out.
My beat begins and ends documenting our hardworking public service people - police, fire, paramedics, state's attorneys, judges and even the guys who clean up fallen leaves around town.
Here are some of the photo stories I've been privileged to cover this past year. This community has a collection of public employees it can be proud of.
Normal fire and police respond to help multiple victims after an SUV drove through Moe's Southwest Grill in Normal Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Heavily armed police surround Floyd Brown who was holed up in his car after a 100+ mph chase across Illinois that ended in a ravine north of L…
Friends, family and his legal team welcomed Donald Whalen as he set foot outside of jail after 27 years for the murder of his father, William.…
A McLean County jury found Kirk Zimmerman not guilty of charges that he murdered his ex-wife, Pam, in November of 2014. After years of investi…
A massive fire that covered a near square block destroyed Diesel Dick's automotive repair shop, 508 N. Madison St. in downtown Bloomington, Oc…
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Contact Paul Swiech at (309) 820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.