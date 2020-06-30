Smoke reported on roof of Advocate BroMenn Medical Center

NORMAL — A burnt-out blower motor appears to be the cause of some smoke on the roof of Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Crews were dispatched to the scene around 3:15 p.m.
"An exhaust fan overheated and the Normal Fire Department responded. ... and that has been contained," said Advocate BroMenn Medical Center Spokeswoman Lynn Hutley.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
