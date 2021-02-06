Snow, bitter cold hit Central Illinois

The bitter cold will linger through the early portion of the week. Sunday’s high is expected to be 8 degrees, with wind chills between -13 and -23 degrees. On Monday, the high will reach 17 degrees, but there is a chance of snow after noon.

Tuesday will be even colder, with a high near 12 degrees with winds out of the north a 9 to 13 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Temperatures will not reach 30 degrees above zero all week. The predicted highs on Wednesday and Thursday are 13 degrees and only 10 degrees on Friday.

“The area north of Interstate 72 will have the coldest weather because the snowpack will keep the air more refrigerated,” he said. “There may be some areas north of the interstate that don’t even get into the 20s this week.”

People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite in a matter of minutes. Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet. Hypothermia is another threat during extreme cold. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

