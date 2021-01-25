Snow, ice head into Central Illinois; police responding to crashes

BLOOMINGTON — A winter weather advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday for much of Central Illinois.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, sleet and/or ice accumulations of between one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch and ice are expected Monday. The advisory is in effect for McLean, DeWitt, Woodford, Peoria, Fulton, Tazewell, Schuyler, Mason, Logan, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Cass and Menard counties.

Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph are also possible with this storm, forecasters say.

Snow and freezing rain is expected before 3 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., then freezing rain after 4 p.m.

