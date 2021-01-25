Snow, ice head into Central Illinois; police responding to crashes

On Tuesday, freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with snow before 9 a.m., then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Snow route parking bans are already in place in Bloomington, Normal, Danvers and LeRoy.
Illinois State Police District 9 troopers say they have already responded to numerous crashes. District 09 is comprised of seven counties including Sangamon, Logan, Mason, Menard, Cass, Morgan, and Christian.
The system will be primarily based north of Interstate 74. Counties to the south of the interstate are not in the advisory zone. Counties to the north are expecting much more snow - up to a foot of snow in some locations in northern Illinois.
This story will be updated.
