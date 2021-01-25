 Skip to main content
Snow, ice head into Central Illinois; police responding to crashes
Snow, ice head into Central Illinois; police responding to crashes

A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of Central Illinois Monday morning

BLOOMINGTON — A winter weather advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday for much of Central Illinois.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, sleet and/or ice accumulations of between one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch and ice are expected Monday. The advisory is in effect for McLean, DeWitt, Woodford, Peoria, Fulton, Tazewell, Schuyler, Mason, Logan, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Cass and Menard counties.

Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph are also possible with this storm, forecasters say.

Snow began falling in Bloomington-Normal at about 9:40 a.m. Monday. Salt trucks and snow plows were visible on streets and highways in McLean County.

Snow and freezing rain is expected before 3 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., then freezing rain after 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with snow before 9 a.m., then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow route parking bans are already in place in Bloomington, Normal, Danvers and LeRoy.

Illinois State Police District 9 troopers say they have already responded to numerous crashes. District 09 is comprised of seven counties including Sangamon, Logan, Mason, Menard, Cass, Morgan, and Christian.

The system will be primarily based north of Interstate 74. Counties to the south of the interstate are not in the advisory zone. Counties to the north are expecting much more snow - up to a foot of snow in some locations in northern Illinois.

This story will be updated.

Photos: Cleanup from New Year's ice storm begins in Bloomington-Normal

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

