Snow on the way, then a dry period in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Following a holiday weekend that saw an ice storm and some light snow, Central Illinois residents should see a dry pattern to start the week.
A New Year’s Day ice storm left a coating of ice about three-tenths of an inch and then forecasters with the National Weather Service in Lincoln expected about an inch of snow in a storm that was projected to begin around 10 p.m. Saturday.
“The Bloomington-Normal area should get about an inch by the time it clears out at around daybreak,” said Daryl Onton, a meteorologist with the NWS.
A dense fog advisory will be in effect for McLean County until noon Sunday. Below freezing temperatures and fog may lead to slippery spots on untreated roadways, especially bridges and overpasses. Visibility is expected to be one-quarter mile or less.
A major snowfall would have hampered efforts by electric power companies still on the job restoring power to Central Illinois residents who lost electricity due to the New Year’s Day ice storm. As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Ameren Illinois reported more than 3,800 people still waiting for crews to restore power in Ford, Livingston, Logan, Macon, McLean, Tazewell and Woodford counties.
"Until ice melts off, the additional weight on trees causes fatigue. When compounded with wind, the situation worsens and that's when power lines can become compromised," said David Wakeman, Senior Vice President, Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois. "In this type of winter weather event, it's not uncommon to see recurring outages on circuits that have already been repaired."
Corn Belt Energy had almost 1,800 customers without power as of late Saturday afternoon. Outages were reported in DeWitt, Logan, Woodford, Tazewell and McLean counties.
No estimation times were provided by the companies, but both had called in extra crews to assist.
There were no major crashes reported by law enforcement over the weekend in the area.
Although the first part of the work week is expected to be dry, another weather-maker could arrive mid-week, Onton said.
“We will have a couple of dry days, starting with the remainder of Sunday and then Monday and Tuesday,” he said. “There is another chance of rain and snow moving into the area. It’s too early to tell how big or what it will entail. It appears we might be on that cusp or rain or snow.”
Sunday’s high will be 31 degrees and Monday and Tuesday, the highs will reach 37 degrees. The anticipated high for Wednesday is 38 degrees, before the new system pushing through.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow