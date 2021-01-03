Snow on the way, then a dry period in Central Illinois

"Until ice melts off, the additional weight on trees causes fatigue. When compounded with wind, the situation worsens and that's when power lines can become compromised," said David Wakeman, Senior Vice President, Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois. "In this type of winter weather event, it's not uncommon to see recurring outages on circuits that have already been repaired."

Corn Belt Energy had almost 1,800 customers without power as of late Saturday afternoon. Outages were reported in DeWitt, Logan, Woodford, Tazewell and McLean counties.

No estimation times were provided by the companies, but both had called in extra crews to assist.

There were no major crashes reported by law enforcement over the weekend in the area.

Although the first part of the work week is expected to be dry, another weather-maker could arrive mid-week, Onton said.

“We will have a couple of dry days, starting with the remainder of Sunday and then Monday and Tuesday,” he said. “There is another chance of rain and snow moving into the area. It’s too early to tell how big or what it will entail. It appears we might be on that cusp or rain or snow.”