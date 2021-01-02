 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow on the way, then a dry period
2 comments
breaking editor's pick featured
CENTRAL ILLINOIS WEATHER

Snow on the way, then a dry period

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Following a holiday weekend that saw an ice storm and some light snow, Central Illinois residents should see a dry pattern to start the week.

A New Year’s Day ice storm left a coating of ice about three-tenths of an inch and then forecasters with the National Weather Service in Lincoln expected about an inch of snow in a storm that was projected to begin around 10 p.m. Saturday.

“The Bloomington-Normal area should get about an inch by the time it clears out at around daybreak,” said Daryl Onton, a meteorologist with the NWS.

A dense fog advisory will be in effect for McLean County until noon Sunday. Below freezing temperatures and fog may lead to slippery spots on untreated roadways, especially bridges and overpasses. Visibility is expected to be one-quarter mile or less.

010221-blm-loc-3icynewyear

Ice began covering branches of trees on Brock Drive and Truckers Lane in Bloomington after an ice storm moved through the area Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Trees and powerlines accumulated about 3/10ths of an inch of ice in the area.  

A major snowfall would have hampered efforts by electric power companies still on the job restoring power to Central Illinois residents who lost electricity due to the New Year’s Day ice storm. As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Ameren Illinois reported more than 3,800 people still waiting for crews to restore power in Ford, Livingston, Logan, Macon, McLean, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Corn Belt Energy had almost 1,800 customers without power as of late Saturday afternoon. Outages were reported in DeWitt, Logan, Woodford, Tazewell and McLean counties.

No estimation times were provided by the companies, but both had called in extra crews to assist.

Bloomington-Normal has icy start to '21

There were no major crashes reported by law enforcement over the weekend in the area.

Although the first part of the work week is expected to be dry, another weather-maker could arrive mid-week, Onton said.

“We will have a couple of dry days, starting with the remainder of Sunday and then Monday and Tuesday,” he said. “There is another chance of rain and snow moving into the area. It’s too early to tell how big or what it will entail. It appears we might be on that cusp or rain or snow.”

Sunday’s high will be 31 degrees and Monday and Tuesday, the highs will reach 37 degrees. The anticipated high for Wednesday is 38 degrees, before the new system pushing through.

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

State reports 7,200 new and probable cases of COVID-19
Local News

State reports 7,200 new and probable cases of COVID-19

As of Friday, IDPH is reporting a total of 970,590 cases, including 16,647 deaths. As of Thursday night, 4,093 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 837 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Watch Now: Related Video

Long Story Short — Jan. 1, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News