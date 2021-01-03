Snowstorm drops several inches of new snow on Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Snow plows are back to work Sunday morning after a band of heavy snow pushed through the area late Saturday night and early Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln reports three inches of snow fell in Bloomington, but four inches was reported four miles northeast of Normal. The NWS reports Mount Pulaski in Logan County and Warrensburg in Macon County received four inches of snow. Argenta, also in Macon County received six inches of snow and several other Macon County towns, such as Monticello, reported eight inches of snow. Cisco reported 9.8 inches of snow at 6:30 a.m.
The original forecast predicted one to two inches of snow. The system entered Central Illinois late Saturday night with snow reported in Bloomington around 9:30 p.m.
The storm hit Central Illinois just a day and a half after an ice storm dropped up to three-tenths of an inch of ice on the area. The additional snow accounted for several new power outages in Illinois As of 7:30 a.m., Ameren Illinois reported 8,263 Illinois customers without power. Outages were confirmed in DeWitt (700 customers), Ford (13), Logan (262), Macon (685), McLean (2,533), Piatt (1,108), Tazewell (1,008) and Woodford (366).
Corn Belt Energy reported 2,007 customers without power in Macon (three), Piatt (16), Logan (43), Woodford (265), DeWitt (318), Tazewell (415), and McLean (947).
All arrivals and departures at the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington were on time as of 7:30 a.m.
IDOT and local officials were reporting that roads remain snow packed as of 7:30 a.m. and caution should be used if having to drive.
The NWS warns that areas of fog will occur Sunday morning. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. Fog is expected again Monday morning before 9 a.m. It will be cloudy with a high near 36 degrees. No precipitation is expected through the remainder of the week and afternoon high temperatures will be slightly above freezing.
This story will be updated.
