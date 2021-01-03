Snowstorm drops several inches of new snow on Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Snow plows are back to work Sunday morning after a band of heavy snow pushed through the area late Saturday night and early Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln reports three inches of snow fell in Bloomington, but four inches was reported four miles northeast of Normal. The NWS reports Mount Pulaski in Logan County and Warrensburg in Macon County received four inches of snow. Argenta, also in Macon County received six inches of snow and several other Macon County towns, such as Monticello, reported eight inches of snow. Cisco reported 9.8 inches of snow at 6:30 a.m.

The original forecast predicted one to two inches of snow. The system entered Central Illinois late Saturday night with snow reported in Bloomington around 9:30 p.m.