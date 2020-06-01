Social justice leaders call for end to violence in Bloomington-Normal but listening to protesters

Foster said she was ecstatic to see the community response at Sunday’s rally and hopes to continue to engage the community in these conversations.

“We do know that there needs to be reform, we know that there’s systemic racism and we do know that we can be better than what we are,” she said.

Despite the violence that followed the rally, Willie Holton Halbert, second vice president of the local chapter, said, “Nothing is going to take away from the peaceful gathering that we did have. ... We do not condone violence, and everything that we did at our rally, we brought people in to engage."

Holton Halbert said it was impossible to watch the video showing Floyd’s death without feeling pain, but turning that pain into destruction was “unacceptable.”