Social justice leaders call for end to violence in Bloomington-Normal but listening to protesters

BLOOMINGTON — People responsible for the looting and vandalism in Bloomington-Normal during the past two days should reconsider their tactics but other people should try to understand why they are protesting.
Those were among messages on Monday from community leaders involved in social justice.
"Violence often happens when people don't feel they are being heard," said Mike Matejka, chair of Not In Our Town (NIOT), a Bloomington-Normal initiative that for 25 years has tried to build a safe and welcoming community and to stop hate.
"It behooves us as a community to open doors and begin dialogues — including with people who want to vent — to hear their fears and frustrations," Matejka said.
Andrew Held, ministry director for City Life Bloomington, a west Bloomington-based ministry that seeks to have Christ-sharing relationships with urban teens, agreed but said that looters and vandals need to consider who they are hurting.
“Violence is never the answer, whether you are kneeling down on somebody’s neck or you are breaking a business’s windows. Neither one of them justifies the other,” said Linda Foster, president of the local NAACP chapter.
Foster said she was ecstatic to see the community response at Sunday’s rally and hopes to continue to engage the community in these conversations.
“We do know that there needs to be reform, we know that there’s systemic racism and we do know that we can be better than what we are,” she said.
Despite the violence that followed the rally, Willie Holton Halbert, second vice president of the local chapter, said, “Nothing is going to take away from the peaceful gathering that we did have. ... We do not condone violence, and everything that we did at our rally, we brought people in to engage."
Holton Halbert said it was impossible to watch the video showing Floyd’s death without feeling pain, but turning that pain into destruction was “unacceptable.”
“We do understand that people are angry — we are angry. We are agonizing,” she said. “We feel that pain; we know that anger, but there is a way that we can process this. We can hold people accountable. There are things that we can do to say, ‘This must stop’ and that’s our message. We’re not going to tolerate the killings of black men and women.”
Young people who are becoming violent should understand that some of the businesses they are targeting support City Life Bloomington by employing its teens, their parents and donors, Held said. Walmart specifically employs many African-Americans, Held said.
"They are shooting themselves in the foot," Held said. "It seems like a free-for-all right now."
But community leaders have a responsibility too, not only speak out against violence, but to build authentic relationships with teens, Held said. The conversations should start with people who already have personal relationships with young people.
"Have those tough conversations," Held said. "Listen. Try to understand, even when you don't agree. But we can't let our community be destroyed. I personally am going to talk with youth myself and visit their homes."
Matejka said the NIOT steering committee would meet to discuss how NIOT can respond, but any solution should begin with listening to protesters.
"We should go to their space and listen," he said. "Their anger and frustration needs to be let out first, then we can move forward together," have constructive dialogue and "look toward solutions."
"We can't always solve the nation's problems," he said. "We can try to build community here so people don't feel targeted for who they are."
"We have had community police forums before," Matejka said. "Our local law enforcement have sincerely tried to listen. But it needs to be a thorough and ongoing process.
"We probably will never solve everyone's situation to everyone's satisfaction but, if we chip away to restore community, that's progress."
Holton Halbert said she was thankful police and community leaders spoke at the rally because "they also said they want justice and that’s the same message. So if we’re at the table together, working together, then change can come about."
To people who participated in the unrest, Matejka said "I cannot necessarily know the depths of your anger and frustrations but we, as a community, need to hear that."
Then, energy can be used "to help us to make constructive change together," Matejka said.
"We are promoting hope that tomorrow’s going to be a better day," Foster said.
Contact Paul Swiech at (309) 820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
