Some Bloomington COVID-19 test results delayed too long, state health officials say

SPRINGFIELD — State health officials are responding to what they called a "processing delay" of COVID-19 tests handled by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, which runs the test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday that processing of up to 3,800 tests conducted between July 12-24 at state community-based or mobile testing sites "have been delayed beyond the appropriate laboratory testing and reporting window."
Bloomington was listed as among the sites that may have been affected, along with Aurora, East St. Louis, Peoria, Rockford, Rolling Meadows, and South Holland.
The state said that most of the more than 450,000 tests done at these sites during that period had already received results. However, officials recommended that anyone who has not yet received their results visit a free state-run testing location to have another specimen collected.
"IDPH is working closely with Reditus Labs to improve their interface with specimen collection at state-run sites and ensure the processing of specimens moves forward in a timely manner," the state said. "Specimens collected after July 24, 2020 are being processed and individuals will be promptly notified of their results."
Reditus officials were not immediately available for comment Friday afternoon. The company did not return a call from The Pantagraph on Thursday.
