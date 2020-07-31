Some Bloomington COVID-19 test results delayed too long, state health officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — State health officials are responding to what they called a "processing delay" of COVID-19 tests handled by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, which runs the test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday that processing of up to 3,800 tests conducted between July 12-24 at state community-based or mobile testing sites "have been delayed beyond the appropriate laboratory testing and reporting window."

Bloomington was listed as among the sites that may have been affected, along with Aurora, East St. Louis, Peoria, Rockford, Rolling Meadows, and South Holland.

The state said that most of the more than 450,000 tests done at these sites during that period had already received results. However, officials recommended that anyone who has not yet received their results visit a free state-run testing location to have another specimen collected.