Some 'non-clinical' OSF employees face furloughs as health system battles COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — Some OSF HealthCare employees, most of them in non-clinical roles, are facing mandatory paid time off or unpaid leaves of absences as the health care system addresses declining revenue even as OSF responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Affected employees are determined on a department-by-department basis and OSF will not release the number of employees affected, said Libby Allison, OSF media relations coordinator.
But most are "non-patient-facing" employees, Allison said.
The changes are throughout OSF HealthCare, she said, not just at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington and OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.
"We hope this will be a short-term solution to the current COVID-19 crisis, but I do not have specific dates to share" as to when the furloughs and paid time off will end, she said.
The OSF action illustrates a health care complication of fighting COVID-19. While treating COVID-19 patients, health care systems have postponed elective surgeries and nonessential services have shut down temporarily to reduce the spread of the virus. In addition, many people are sheltering in place, meaning fewer people being exposed to other viruses that send them to urgent care and hospitals.
All that means less revenue for health care systems, including OSF.
"It is important for the communities OSF has been called to serve for more than 142 years that we stabilize our financial position and protect our culture so we can continue to serve those communities and our mission partners (employees) and their families in Illinois and Michigan," OSF Chief Financial officer Mike Allen said in a statement.
OSF is reducing the salaries of its top executives by 5 to 10 percent and has moved employees, on a volunteer basis, to other areas of need during the crisis.
Most non-patient-facing employees will be subject to mandatory paid time off or, in some cases, unpaid leaves of absences, during which they can apply for enhanced unemployment benefits enacted by the government, OSF said in a statement. Seniority, years of service and benefits will remain.
Meanwhile, Advocate Aurora Health, which includes BroMenn hospital in Normal and Eureka hospital in Eureka, has avoided furloughs at this time by redeploying team members to other areas.
"Locally, this has included visitor and team member screening checkpoints and the overflow tents outside of our emergency departments," said Tony Coletta, vice president of human resources. "We have also been cross-training staff in preparation for a potential surge."
"We are grateful for the unwavering commitment of all our team members during this crisis," Coletta said. "We are asking some team members, including those who usually work on elective procedures, to be open to temporarily helping in other roles. We have also mandated that non-clinical team members work from home through at least the end of April."
