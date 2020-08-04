'Space issues' continue at McLean County jail after 33 inmates turned away at prison gates

Sandage said he would need more details before being able to confirm or deny the assertion.

“Without knowing who the inmate is, I cannot say for sure,” Sandage told The Pantagraph. “Inmates are let out of their cells for one hour a day, but if they choose not to come out, they could be in there that long.”

Austin Willis, a member of The Next Gen Initiative group who helped organize Monday’s rally, said he and others have advocated since March for people to be released for the safety of others in the jail so that coronavirus doesn’t continue to spread.

“Their method of trying to control it is to put people in solitary confinement and that is not good for mental health,” Willis said, stressing that only those with non-violent crimes, minor drug-related crimes or misdemeanors should be released.

Olivia Butts asked the committee if its members had reached out to gather information on decarcerating the jail.