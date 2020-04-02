Special Olympics Illinois cancels state summer games in Bloomington-Normal

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — Special Olympics Illinois has canceled the state summer games in Bloomington-Normal due to concerns over COVID-19.

"We know this is disappointing for the entire Special Olympics Illinois family, but the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, staff, and partners is the organization’s foremost priority," said Dave Breen, the group's president and CEO.

Last summer's games brought 11,000 people to Bloomington-Normal, including more than 4,000 athletes from across the state.

Breen, in an announcement at www.soill.org, said SOILL is establishing a task force to plan future events, including athlete-centric sports festivals, "when it is safe to return to competition."