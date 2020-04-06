Spike in coronavirus cases in Central Illinois: New cases reported in McLean, Tazewell, Livingston, Piatt, LaSalle, Ford, Macon counties

Of the 48 people in McLean County, five are hospitalized, 28 are at home in isolation and 12 have recovered. Lost to the disease were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 70s, as previously reported.

Graven estimated that more than 500 McLean County residents have been tested for coronavirus.

YWCA is temporarily closing its building and its Young Wonders child care program for five days to ensure a 14-day quarantine since the last day the individual who tested positive was on site, Germanis said.

During the closure, the building is being cleaned, ventilated and sanitized and anyone who came in contact with the employee has been notified. Young Wonders child care is scheduled to reopen on April 13; meanwhile, other YWCA programs are running, Germanis said.

'Working around the clock'

With the four new cases, Tazewell County now has 14 confirmed positives.

A statement from Andrew Mack, representing Riverview Senior Living, said, in part, "We take the threat of infection extremely seriously and we are working around the clock to protect residents and staff from this threat."