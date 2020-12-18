'Spirit of giving' pushes Bloomington blood drive beyond its goal

BLOOMINGTON – The “spirit of giving” was evident at Grossinger Arena Friday as people rolled up their sleeves to donate at the American Red Cross blood drive, sponsored by The Pantagraph.

The drive had a goal of 75 units but Steve Stoewer, director of blood services for the American Red Cross, said he expected to “blow that out of the water” and finish with about 90 blood donations.

Among those donating was Jacki Birckelbaw of Bloomington, whose husband donated earlier in the day. She said, “We try to help when we can.”

Lyn Hruska, executive director of the American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois, said, “Overall, its really been a roller coaster since the pandemic started.”