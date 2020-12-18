'Spirit of giving' pushes Bloomington blood drive beyond its goal

BLOOMINGTON – The “spirit of giving” was evident at Grossinger Arena Friday as people rolled up their sleeves to donate at the American Red Cross blood drive, sponsored by The Pantagraph.
The drive had a goal of 75 units but Steve Stoewer, director of blood services for the American Red Cross, said he expected to “blow that out of the water” and finish with about 90 blood donations.
Among those donating was Jacki Birckelbaw of Bloomington, whose husband donated earlier in the day. She said, “We try to help when we can.”
Lyn Hruska, executive director of the American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois, said, “Overall, its really been a roller coaster since the pandemic started.”
There was concern at the outset of the pandemic as many businesses shut down and blood drives were canceled, she said, but “a lot of new partners stepped up and opened their doors,” she said, providing big open spaces to follow pandemic safety protocols.
They aren’t the only ones who stepped up.
“The number of first-time donors we’re seeing is a big surprise,” said Hruska.
Stoewer said, “The one thing I’m seeing at these drives is a spirit of giving.”
In scheduling drives, Hruska said, “We watch daily what hospital needs are.”
The next blood drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Holiday Inn and Suites, 3202 E. Empire St., Bloomington.
Blood donations also can be given at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Court, Bloomington. See the website, redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment or get more information.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
