Spirits rise, along with dough, during pandemic in Bloomington-Normal

She thinks a lot of people may have rushed to buy items, then weren’t sure what to do next.

“For a lot of people, it’s kind of intimidating,” said Schneider. “There are so many kinds of yeast and they don’t all work the same.”

Gunther said making sourdough starter is very easy to do and instructions can be found online.

It is a process of combining flour and water, according to websites, which describe flour as having varying degrees of “wild yeast.”

Flour from Janie’s Mill is organic, unbleached and “very alive,” said Gunther. “Our high-protein flour makes a real good starter.”

Amelia Smith, an avid baker who works at Common Ground, recommends a cookbook by Ken Forkish, “Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza,” which has recipes for people with all levels of experience, from beginners to professionals. She also suggests starting with a no-knead bread.

Ewan has turned to a series of Disney cookbooks as a way to make up for a trip to a Disney park that was canceled because of the pandemic.

“I can have a taste of Disney home with us,” she said. “All the recipes are straight from their restaurants.”