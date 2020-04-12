Spirits rise, along with dough, during pandemic in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — People aren’t just reading “The Joy of Cooking,” they are living it during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Baking brings me happiness and it’s a way to bring others happiness,” said Laura Ewan of Normal, who has been delivering goodies to the porches of friends. “It’s a way to keep connected.”
Rebecca Tamara Lynn of Carlock, a counselor at Normal Community West High School, feels the same way.
“I love cooking but, more than that, I want to share,” said Lynn.
Through baking, the women are bringing joy to themselves and others, coping with the stress of changes brought by COVID-19 and supplementing meals with items they can’t find in stores.
With the increase in baking, there has been an increase in demand for baking supplies, with some stores reporting shortages of items such as flour and yeast.
Hy-Vee, which has more than 245 stores in the Midwest, including one at 1403 Veterans Parkway, Bloomington, saw a 1,400% increase in demand for yeast in one week, CEO Randy Edeker told the Quad City Times.
Demand is also increasing in Bloomington-Normal.
Sarah Greenberg, a clerk at Green Top Grocery, said, “A lot more people are looking for yeast. … Flour has been really hard to find.” The store at 921 E. Washington St., Bloomington, sells both wheat flour and white flour.
Sander Weeks, a clerk at Common Ground Grocery, said, “We’re seeing a lot of sales” of baking-related items, “especially yeast and flour.” One way the store at 516 N. Main St., Bloomington, is helping meet customers’ needs is by taking bulk items and repacking them into smaller amounts, he said.
Cecilia Gunther, retail manager at Janie’s Mill in Ashkum, said there has been a “massive increase” in demand for their flour, which is sold online and also to professional bakers and small supermarkets and health food stores, such as Common Ground.
“People are using this time they have to get back to baking and cooking with their families,” said Gunther. “What’s wonderful is they’re doing it together.”
The shortages are “very telling of the times,” as people get back to basics, said Michelle Schneider of Bloomington.
Schneider started her baking business, Compassionate Crumbs, in November, using the kitchen at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bloomington.
“When COVID-19 started, we had to close up shop because the church closed,” she said. But she brought her supplies home and has been working on recipes and baking bread for neighbors.
She thinks a lot of people may have rushed to buy items, then weren’t sure what to do next.
“For a lot of people, it’s kind of intimidating,” said Schneider. “There are so many kinds of yeast and they don’t all work the same.”
Gunther said making sourdough starter is very easy to do and instructions can be found online.
It is a process of combining flour and water, according to websites, which describe flour as having varying degrees of “wild yeast.”
Flour from Janie’s Mill is organic, unbleached and “very alive,” said Gunther. “Our high-protein flour makes a real good starter.”
Amelia Smith, an avid baker who works at Common Ground, recommends a cookbook by Ken Forkish, “Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza,” which has recipes for people with all levels of experience, from beginners to professionals. She also suggests starting with a no-knead bread.
Ewan has turned to a series of Disney cookbooks as a way to make up for a trip to a Disney park that was canceled because of the pandemic.
“I can have a taste of Disney home with us,” she said. “All the recipes are straight from their restaurants.”
She said her co-workers at the McLean County Chamber of Commerce are missing the goodies she used to bring to the office, but she is sharing with neighbors.
Ewan recommends that beginners “take advantage of the internet, Pinterest and Instagram” and “look for easy five-step recipes.” That’s a far cry from the 50-step German chocolate cake recipe in one of her Disney cookbooks.
“One of the nice things to come out of this is people are getting back to the basics, slowing down and thinking about where their food comes from,” said Smith.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos agrees about the need to slow down.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to spend more time at home, Koos engaged in cooking and baking. He even grinds his own wheat berries.
“It’s relaxing. It’s a little bit meditative. You have to slow down to do it right. You have to be patient,” he said.
He likes baking bread you can’t find in stores, such as a Spanish-French bread that is a three-day process, and a German rye-pumpernickel bread.
He recently made a vegan bread for the first time and encourages people to experiment.
“Don’t be afraid of it,” said Koos. “Expand your horizons.”
Ewan experimented with a new recipe for a friend who is breast-feeding and has a baby with severe allergies.
“For the first time, I made an allergy-friendly cake” with no gluten, peanuts, soy or dairy, she said.
Key in these challenging times is to make do with what you have.
After making three Texas sheet cakes, Lynn still had more cocoa powder. She found some mint chocolate morsels leftover from Christmas at the Center for Hope Ministries food pantry where she volunteers, so Lynn followed a recipe on the package and made three batches of mint chocolate chip cookies.
Sharing your talents, whether they are baked goods or something else, “keeps us from being self-isolated and shows compassion for others,” said Schneider.
“You might feel down right now … but people are thinking of you and praying for you,” said Schneider. “Your cheering section is a lot bigger than you think it is.”
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
