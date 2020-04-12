Spirits rise, along with dough, during pandemic

Ewan has turned to a series of Disney cookbooks as a way to make up for a trip to a Disney park that was canceled because of the pandemic.

“I can have a taste of Disney home with us,” she said. “All the recipes are straight from their restaurants.”

She said her co-workers at the McLean County Chamber of Commerce are missing the goodies she used to bring to the office, but she is sharing with neighbors.

Ewan recommends that beginners “take advantage of the internet, Pinterest and Instagram” and “look for easy five-step recipes.” That’s a far cry from the 50-step German chocolate cake recipe in one of her Disney cookbooks.

“One of the nice things to come out of this is people are getting back to the basics, slowing down and thinking about where their food comes from,” said Smith.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos agrees about the need to slow down.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to spend more time at home, Koos engaged in cooking and baking. He even grinds his own wheat berries.

“It’s relaxing. It’s a little bit meditative. You have to slow down to do it right. You have to be patient,” he said.