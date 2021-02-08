 Skip to main content
Spread The Love food drive set
NORMAL — Normal Lions Club’s Spread The Love — Drive Up & Drop Off food drive is set for 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Center for Hope Outreach, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

The food pantry needs boxed potatoes; pasta; helper meals; Rice-a-roni; mac-n-cheese; evaporated milk; canned meats (chicken, tuna, salmon), vegetables, fruit and soups; snack crackers; peanut butter and jelly. Sets of six or 12 work well. Also needed are household and personal care items: cleaning supplies, paper products, dish detergent, laundry supplies, shampoo and conditioner, dental supplies, shaving supplies.

More information is at www.facebook.com/normallions.

