SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Fair will be kicking off the summer season on Saturday with its Fair, Fun and Food Kick Off Party.

The event will run from noon to 6 p.m. at the Village of Cultures on East Sangamon Avenue. Admission and parking at the Illinois State Fairgrounds is free for the event.

Attendees can help themselves to food and drinks from some of the state fair's most popular vendors, including Mr. Ribeye, Coleman Concessions, Wafflelicious and Illinois Wine.

The Springfield Park District's Henson Robinson Zoom and Washington Park Preschool will offer free children's activities. The State Fair Dunk Tank also will be set up to give attendees a chance to drench a local celebrity.

There also will be a performance from After Sunset, a local party band that performs covers of songs across all genres, from 3 to 6 p.m.

The 2023 Illinois State Fair will be from August 10 to 20. Visit statefair.illinois.gov for more details.

