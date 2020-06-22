You are the owner of this article.
State announces 462 new COVID cases, 26 additional deaths
Coronavirus

 Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday 462 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 26 additional deaths.

Twenty-four of the deaths were in northern Illinois, except for the death of a Madison County woman in her 60s and a St. Clair County man in his 60s.

The new cases bring to 137,224 the number of Illinoisans who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March. Some 6,671 of those people have died.

Within the past day, laboratories have reported 18,219 test specimens for a total of 1,379,003 statewide.

The preliminary seven-day statewide COVID-19 positivity rate (cases as a percent of total tests) from June 15 through June 21 is 2 percent.

Here's what reopens Friday

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

