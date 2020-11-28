State announces 7,873 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — State officials announced an additional 108 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, and reported 7,873 new confirmed and probable cases.
The deaths included two women from Peoria County — one in her 70s and the other in her 80s.
As of Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 712,936 cases in Illinois, including 12,137 deaths.
As of Friday night, 5,775 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,211 patients were in the ICU and 686 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 12.2%.
McLean County officials announced last month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
As of Friday, the county had 8,114 confirmed or probable cases, with 6,669 residents considered recovered and 20 people hospitalized. Officials also reported 96% of the ICU beds in the county were in use and 76% of the county’s hospital beds were occupied.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported that 545 people tested at the Community Based Testing Site on Bloomington’s west side on Friday.
This story will be updated.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
