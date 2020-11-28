State announces 7,873 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — State officials announced an additional 108 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, and reported 7,873 new confirmed and probable cases.

The deaths included two women from Peoria County — one in her 70s and the other in her 80s.

As of Friday night, 5,775 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,211 patients were in the ICU and 686 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 12.2%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County officials announced last month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.