State announces almost 7,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

As of Friday, 4,358 cases had been confirmed in the county since the first case March 20.

The Community Based Testing Center, located on the McLean County Fair Grounds, continues to provide free COVID testing daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, can accommodate vehicles and walk-ups, it closes for holidays and in the event of severe weather.

Individuals do not need to have symptoms or live in McLean County to use this site. If you were part of any large gathering, or in extended close contact where someone may have been COVID-19 positive, you should be tested five to seven days after exposure. It takes several days for the virus to incubate to levels that can be detected by a test.

On Saturday, 566 people tested at the site.

A woman – over the age of 100 – was the 69th COVID-19 related death in LaSalle County, officials reported Sunday. Also, 45 new cases were reported including two teenage boys and two teenage girls, seven women in their 20s and seven women in their 30s. There have been 2,776 confirmed cases in LaSalle County.

