State announces almost 7,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6.980 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, and an additional 35 deaths.
The new deaths included a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s from Macon County, a man in his 80s from Peoria County, a woman in her 90s from Sangamon County and two women in their 80s from Woodford County.
The state released numbers that indicate that Region 2, which includes McLean County, had a testing positivity rate of 9.3%, the third straight day over 8%. That is likely to lead to mitigations for the region, the only region in the state not already under those additional measures.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 25 to 31 is 8%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 78,458 specimens for a total of 7,808,303, statewide.
As of Saturday night, 3,294 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 692 patients were in the ICU and 284 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
McLean County Health Department officials announced earlier this month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
As of Friday, 4,358 cases had been confirmed in the county since the first case March 20.
The Community Based Testing Center, located on the McLean County Fair Grounds, continues to provide free COVID testing daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, can accommodate vehicles and walk-ups, it closes for holidays and in the event of severe weather.
Individuals do not need to have symptoms or live in McLean County to use this site. If you were part of any large gathering, or in extended close contact where someone may have been COVID-19 positive, you should be tested five to seven days after exposure. It takes several days for the virus to incubate to levels that can be detected by a test.
On Saturday, 566 people tested at the site.
A woman – over the age of 100 – was the 69th COVID-19 related death in LaSalle County, officials reported Sunday. Also, 45 new cases were reported including two teenage boys and two teenage girls, seven women in their 20s and seven women in their 30s. There have been 2,776 confirmed cases in LaSalle County.
This story will be updated.
