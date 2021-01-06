State Farm donates vans to 5 McLean County nonprofits

“We are so grateful,” Whiteman said. “We would never, ever have been able to purchase this. We are completely run by donations and our seniors run the senior center, like they do all the work. They raise the funds; they do the bake sales to put the lights on.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The LeRoy organization opened in July and did not own any vehicles.

“The seniors are just awesome. We now can put them in a vehicle and go places together,” Whiteman said. “Our last parade, we took three vehicles to get everybody there. Now, we can do it with one, so we are excited to be able to go to events.”

Recycling Furniture for Families has two box trucks to transport large furniture, but “a lot of times we have smaller donations that we have to take to families in need, so actually this will help us out a lot so we’ll have more capacity to help more people in the community,” said Frank Downes, its executive director.

Marcfirst had about 20 vehicles already for its 10 homes across the community, but none as big as its newest ride.