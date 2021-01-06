 Skip to main content
State Farm donates vans to 5 McLean County nonprofits
top story

State Farm donates vans to 5 McLean County nonprofits

010721-blm-loc-1van

Brian Wipperman, Marcfirst CEO, talks with Marcfirst maintenance technician Brian Scidmore after Marcfirst and four other local social service agencies received donations of passenger vans from State Farm Insurance Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the company's Oakland Avenue building. Recycling Furniture for Families, Home Sweet Home Ministries, Marcfirst, the Community Health Care Clinic and Living Well United Senior Citizen Center were recipients of the vans.

BLOOMINGTON – Home Sweet Home Ministries had no consistent way of transporting people from their shelter to various locations in the area.

The Bloomington nonprofit serving the homeless and hungry received its first vehicle Wednesday from State Farm Insurance, along with four other local nonprofit organizations.

“The donation of this van allows us to transport our shelter residents across town to different appointments if they need that help, or during this time of COVID, out for testing at the testing center,” Home Sweet Home Ministries Chief Operating Officer Matt Burgess said.

The other recipients of 12-passenger vans were Recycling Furniture for Families, Living Well United Senior Citizen Center, Marcfirst, and Community Health Care Clinic.

State Farm previously used the five vans for its vanpool program, which allowed employees to pool rides together to and from work. The program recently ended, so State Farm had no use for the vans.

The company decided to donate the vans to local organizations rather than sell them.

Barb Whiteman, director of Living Well United Senior Citizen Center, was excited about the new addition.

“We are so grateful,” Whiteman said. “We would never, ever have been able to purchase this. We are completely run by donations and our seniors run the senior center, like they do all the work. They raise the funds; they do the bake sales to put the lights on.”

The LeRoy organization opened in July and did not own any vehicles.

“The seniors are just awesome. We now can put them in a vehicle and go places together,” Whiteman said. “Our last parade, we took three vehicles to get everybody there. Now, we can do it with one, so we are excited to be able to go to events.”

010721-blm-loc-2van

State Farm Insurance spokesperson Melissa Shrader hands over vans from the company to five local social service agencies Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the company's Oakland Avenue building.

Recycling Furniture for Families has two box trucks to transport large furniture, but “a lot of times we have smaller donations that we have to take to families in need, so actually this will help us out a lot so we’ll have more capacity to help more people in the community,” said Frank Downes, its executive director.

Marcfirst had about 20 vehicles already for its 10 homes across the community, but none as big as its newest ride.

“This just allows our adults and our teams to take more adults to one place because we only have minivans, so this certainly allows us to take more people to a location, which is phenomenal,” Marcfirst Chief Executive Officer Brian Wipperman said.

Community Health Care Clinic’s new van will allow them to deliver medications directly to patients who have difficulties with transportation.

The clinic will also use it to transport patients to and from physician appointments.

