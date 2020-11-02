State Farm gets Pro Bono Excellence Award

BLOOMINGTON — Prairie State Legal Services, as part of the National Celebration of Pro Bono, has awarded State Farm with the 2020 Pro Bono Excellence Award and honored retired 11th Judicial Circuit Associate Circuit Judge David Butler for his volunteer work.

State Farm law department staff have accepted pro bono cases from Prairie State for decades and have helped people with many different legal issues. Judge Butler has helped over 50 clients since he began volunteering in April 2019.

Steve McManus, State Farm senior vice president, general counsel, and one who provides pro bono services, said, “Being a good neighbor is more than a slogan. We believe in doing good in the communities where we live and work. Our attorneys strive to champion ethics, civil discourse and provide legal services with candor and respect for all.”

Prairie State hosted a virtual pro bono reception last week with posts at www.youtube.com/prairiestatelegal.

Homes of Hope sets fundraiser