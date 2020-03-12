State Farm on coronavirus threat: Work from home if you can, or consider paid leave
0 comments
breaking top story

State Farm on coronavirus threat: Work from home if you can, or consider paid leave

  • 0
State Farm Insurance Companies

2014 Total FTE’s: 14,765

State Farm Insurance Company's new logo marks many of its buildings around Bloomington, Friday, February 3, 2012. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm, citing coronavirus, is implementing social distancing in the workplace and instructing employees who can to work from home. Employees who can't work from home can consider paid administrative leave, the insurer said Thursday.

"We know COVID-19 is top of mind, and we are committed to the well-being of our employees and the communities where we live and work," the Bloomington-based national insurer said in an emailed statement Thursday.

The company did not have the number of State Farm employees nationwide that the change will affect.

State Farm also is extending travel restrictions through April. A spokesman for the Bloomington office said the company has no known confirmed employee instructions. The insurer is implementing an immediate two-week closure of its operating center in DuPont, Washington.

"We do not want to contribute to the possible spread of the virus," said State Farm. "This is a rapidly changing situation and the decisions we are making balance those health concerns with our obligation to continue to serve our customers. We will communicate all workplace decisions to our employees first, and provide public updates as appropriate."

Customers can use the mobile app or visit statefarm.com. Customers also can call to make a payment, file a claim, manage your account balance or ask a question.

 "We ask for patience from our State Farm customers as they may experience increased hold times while our team works to serve them in multiple ways," said State Farm.

Coronavirus: Young America Realty offers housing to displaced Illinois State University students

Heartland Community College extends spring break because of coronavirus

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News