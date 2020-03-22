State health officials: McLean County woman among deaths from COVID-19; 296 new cases announced

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials say there are 296 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and three additional deaths, including a McLean County woman in her 70s.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said the new cases include one infant. That brings the total for the state to 1,049 confirmed cases and nine deaths. The cases are spread across 30 counties and range from ages younger than 1 to 99.

The other new deaths included a Cook County man in his 80s and a Chicago man in his 80s.

On Saturday, the state confirmed 168 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, boosting its total number of cases to 753.

