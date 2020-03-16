State: 12 new coronavirus cases, including Peoria, Will counties

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health said Monday there are 12 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across Illinois.
Two additional counties are now reporting cases, Peoria and Will counties. Other locations with cases include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago, and Woodford counties.
The Peoria City-County Health Department said its patient was screened over the phone and tested at home by OSF HealthCare. The person is recovering at home and is in isolation.
Collection: Coverage of coronavirus in Illinois
The Illinois men's basketball team boarded a bus Wednesday and made the trip to Indianapolis with the intent on winning the Big Ten Tournament. The players and coaches thought they would have a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday afternoon, but dominoes started falling on Thursday.
Nursing homes, assisted living centers and senior centers across the region are taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which can more severely affect older adults.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday mandated that events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed for 30 days.
ROCKFORD — The Illinois Elementary School Association state wrestling and volleyball tournaments that were scheduled to start Friday will not …
‘Unique,’ ‘fluid’ situation as state leaders look to stay on top of virus spread: Closures, event cancellations pour in as public health officials adapt daily
Announcements of government policy changes and public and private closures have been seemingly non-stop this week as public health officials adapt to an ever-changing landscape amid the spread of novel coronavirus.
The IHSA has canceled the remainder of its winter State Series, including boys basketball, because of the coronavirus.
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team boarded a bus Wednesday and made the trip to Indianapolis with the intent on winning the Big Te…
Both houses of the Illinois General Assembly announced Wednesday that they have canceled legislative sessions in Springfield next week because of the threat of the spread of the new coronavirus.
Illinois officials on Wednesday announced six new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the total number in the state to 25.
Legislature on hold as Illinois coronavirus cases rise to 25; Capitol events, tours canceled and Pritzker, congressman attack feds
The Illinois state Capitol will be without members of the General Assembly next week after the Legislature on Wednesday canceled session amid growing concerns of the spread of coronavirus.
CHICAGO — The coronavirus claimed its first major events in Chicago’s civic life Wednesday, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot canceled the city’s massiv…
Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed frustration with the federal government's response to the spread of coronavirus Tuesday, as the state confirmed its first cases outside of Cook County.
Amid a national wave of event cancellations due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday questioned whethe…
Illinois health officials on Tuesday announced the first cases of coronavirus illness in people outside Cook County: a McHenry County resident in his late teens and a Kane County woman in her 60s who are likely the state’s first cases of “community spread.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday four new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the total to 11, and he issued a disaster proclamation giving the state access to state money and possibly federal reimbursement for the costs of fighting the potentially deadly illness.
Officials report four new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, bringing total in state to 11; Gov. J.B. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation
Four more Illinois residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, bring the total number of cases in the state to 11, officials said at a…
The state’s largest health insurance companies say they will fully cover the costs of tests for the new coronavirus disease.
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced he has issued a state of emergency decree in response to the novel coronavirus threat.
In a statement, IDPH said:
“We know there is a lot of concern as the number of cases and locations increase,” said Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested. Similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment. We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need. We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”
Information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild. However, older people and people of all ages with severe chronic medical conditions, like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, seem to be at higher risk of developing serious illness. It is crucial to limit contact with older people and those with certain health conditions.
Currently, IDPH is reporting 105 cases in 15 counties in Illinois. Cases have occurred in all age ranges and the number of cases that do not have a clear connection to travel or a known COVID-19 case is increasing.
Social distancing measures, such as working from home when possible, limiting the amount of time spent in the community, and trying to avoid public transportation as much as possible, will help reduce the number of people who become sick at any given time and the possibility of exhausting health care resources.
Collection: Coverage of coronavirus in Illinois
Collection: Coverage of coronavirus in Illinois
The Illinois men's basketball team boarded a bus Wednesday and made the trip to Indianapolis with the intent on winning the Big Ten Tournament. The players and coaches thought they would have a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday afternoon, but dominoes started falling on Thursday.
Nursing homes, assisted living centers and senior centers across the region are taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which can more severely affect older adults.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday mandated that events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed for 30 days.
ROCKFORD — The Illinois Elementary School Association state wrestling and volleyball tournaments that were scheduled to start Friday will not …
‘Unique,’ ‘fluid’ situation as state leaders look to stay on top of virus spread: Closures, event cancellations pour in as public health officials adapt daily
Announcements of government policy changes and public and private closures have been seemingly non-stop this week as public health officials adapt to an ever-changing landscape amid the spread of novel coronavirus.
The IHSA has canceled the remainder of its winter State Series, including boys basketball, because of the coronavirus.
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team boarded a bus Wednesday and made the trip to Indianapolis with the intent on winning the Big Te…
Both houses of the Illinois General Assembly announced Wednesday that they have canceled legislative sessions in Springfield next week because of the threat of the spread of the new coronavirus.
Illinois officials on Wednesday announced six new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the total number in the state to 25.
Legislature on hold as Illinois coronavirus cases rise to 25; Capitol events, tours canceled and Pritzker, congressman attack feds
The Illinois state Capitol will be without members of the General Assembly next week after the Legislature on Wednesday canceled session amid growing concerns of the spread of coronavirus.
CHICAGO — The coronavirus claimed its first major events in Chicago’s civic life Wednesday, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot canceled the city’s massiv…
Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed frustration with the federal government's response to the spread of coronavirus Tuesday, as the state confirmed its first cases outside of Cook County.
Amid a national wave of event cancellations due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday questioned whethe…
Illinois health officials on Tuesday announced the first cases of coronavirus illness in people outside Cook County: a McHenry County resident in his late teens and a Kane County woman in her 60s who are likely the state’s first cases of “community spread.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday four new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the total to 11, and he issued a disaster proclamation giving the state access to state money and possibly federal reimbursement for the costs of fighting the potentially deadly illness.
Officials report four new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, bringing total in state to 11; Gov. J.B. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation
Four more Illinois residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, bring the total number of cases in the state to 11, officials said at a…
The state’s largest health insurance companies say they will fully cover the costs of tests for the new coronavirus disease.
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced he has issued a state of emergency decree in response to the novel coronavirus threat.