LINCOLN — The plane that crashed Tuesday outside Lincoln had departed from Bloomington, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.

Federal authorities continue to examine wreckage and records to determine why the small plane crashed and burst into flames Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 on the edge of Lincoln, leaving three people dead. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.

On Tuesday, an official for Synergy Flight Center in Bloomington said the organization was working with the FAA. Synergy, at 2823 E. Empire St., offers flight training, aircraft maintenance and hangar space near Central Illinois Regional Airport.

“What I can tell you is that we’re working with the authorities and we’re in communication with the FAA and assisting them as we’re needed,” said human resources specialist Danielle Hubrich. She could not confirm whether the airplane originated from the company’s flight center or the recently acquired hangar space formerly owned by Image Air at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.

“As I said, we’re still working on this trying to determine what is going on and as that information comes out we’ll be able to release that. We’ve been working on it as anyone in the aviation industry would look into it and investigating it,” said Hubrich. “But we don’t any definite answers about what is going on at this point.”

Authorities are still in the process of contacting family members of the deceased, and will publicly identify the victims when that process is complete. More information is expected Wednesday, state police said.

The incident was reported at 8:48 a.m. after a single-engine, four-seat Cessna 172 slammed onto a southbound lane of I-55 on the west side of the city, hundreds of yards from a string of restaurants, gas stations and motels located at the interchange with state routes 10-121, known locally as Woodlawn Road.

Onlookers reported hearing a "boom" and saw black smoke. First responders said the plane was engulfed in fire; the FAA said the Cessna was destroyed on impact.

Allyson Altsheu, the branch manager of World Finance Loan & Tax Service, 3095 Woodlawn Road, was driving west on Woodlawn when she saw 15 police cars, four fire trucks and two ambulances.

"I saw all the smoke. The smoke was just pouring out," she said.

Chris Buse, chief of the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, said crews arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke throughout the wreckage" after they were called out for a plane down at mile marker 126. They found a smaller personal aircraft "fully involved" in flames, and firefighters extinguished the fire in 10-15 minutes, Buse said. Firefighters then turned to a support role for police and to recover the victims.

“With us covering such a large section of Interstate 55 throughout the county, we deal with a lot of motor vehicle accidents,” Buse said. “Airplanes are a rarer incident.”

No vehicles were involved in the crash. "We're thankful for that," Buse said.

The interchange, on the city's western outskirts, is flanked on the west by cornfields and timber, and on the east by several restaurants and hotels.

A Dunkin' Donuts location is near the crash site at 3089 Woodlawn Road. "The only thing we saw was a bunch of black smoke," said store manager Wendy Coit-Remington. "We saw something on fire. My daughter called 911. ... We saw the flames. You could see the flames. We thought it was a car, but then we heard later it was a plane."

Police rerouted traffic from I-55 onto Woodlawn, then through Lincoln onto old Route 66 and back onto I-55 south of Lincoln. "I don't think I've ever seen so many semis go down this road (Woodlawn) before," she said.

The Logan County Coroner's office was dispatched to the scene and firefighters remained there until 2:45 p.m. in case of flareups. The crash closed the interstate for hours Tuesday. Little visible evidence of the accident remained hours later, with passing motorists seeing just a patch of scorched concrete and a discolored guardrail to pinpoint the site.

Sierra Henry, Maria Nagle, David Proeber, Lenore Sobota and Paul Swiech contributed to this report.

