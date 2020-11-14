State reports 3 new COVID-related deaths for McLean County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cavi said that contact tracers are running out of time to get their job done and the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital is over incapacitated with the influx of positive cases entering the doors with not enough space or beds to make the accommodations.

“The situation has reached emergency proportions and must be dealt with seriously and responsively,” he said.

The state also reported an additional 11,028 new confirmed or probably cases on Saturday. As of Friday night, 5,415 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,018 patients were in the ICU and 499 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday he was extending a host of coronavirus-related executive orders for another 30 days, including an extension of a moratorium on evictions.

The state also updated the data that it posts related to contact tracing, which involves reaching out to people diagnosed with COVID-19, urging them to isolate and asking them where they’ve been and whom they’ve seen during the two weeks prior to their positive test so those people can be asked to quarantine.