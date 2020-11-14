State reports 3 new COVID-related deaths for McLean County

SPRINGFIELD — The state on Saturday reported 11,028 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another 166 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said three of those deaths were in McLean County: a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 80s.
On Friday, McLean County health officials said a woman her 90s with COVID-19 who was associated with a long-term care facility had died. She was the 43rd McLean County fatality with the virus, McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
Other Central Illinois counties with a death listed Saturday include Champaign County, with a woman in her 90s; Coles County, with a woman in her 60s; LaSalle County with a man in his 90s; Livingston County with a man in his 60s; Macon County with a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and two men in their 80s; Peoria County with a woman in her 40s, two men in their 60s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and two women in their 90s; Sangamon County with a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 90s; Tazewell County with a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s; and Woodford County with a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s.
Health department officials throughout the state are recommending residents stay home whenever possible for the next weeks.
People "should leave only for necessary and essential activities such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy, and buying groceries,” McNight said. “To help decrease the positivity rate, we encourage the public to work from home as much as possible, participate in only essential activities, and limit their travel and gatherings.”
The Logan County Health Department issued a memo on Friday to all county food establishments, bars and banquet facilities, reminding them to take the pandemic seriously.
Earlier this month, the mayor of Lincoln, Tracy Welch, promised not to revoke or suspend the liquor license for any establishment that chooses to remain open and serve alcohol during the mitigation protocols placed on the region in late October.
“As of today, the regional positivity rate is upwards of 14% and there are no indications things will get better,” said Don Cavi, public health administrator. “Our agency is testing Logan County residents and seeing levels reaching upwards and beyond 100 new COVID-19 positive cases per day.”
Cavi said that contact tracers are running out of time to get their job done and the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital is over incapacitated with the influx of positive cases entering the doors with not enough space or beds to make the accommodations.
“The situation has reached emergency proportions and must be dealt with seriously and responsively,” he said.
The state also reported an additional 11,028 new confirmed or probably cases on Saturday. As of Friday night, 5,415 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,018 patients were in the ICU and 499 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday he was extending a host of coronavirus-related executive orders for another 30 days, including an extension of a moratorium on evictions.
The state also updated the data that it posts related to contact tracing, which involves reaching out to people diagnosed with COVID-19, urging them to isolate and asking them where they’ve been and whom they’ve seen during the two weeks prior to their positive test so those people can be asked to quarantine.
The data — covering the period from Aug. 1 to Nov. 7 — shows that the state is short of its goal of launching contact tracing for 90% of cases, although some regions came very close. Others appear nowhere near that target. For example, in Region 4 in far southern Illinois, tracers reached out to 89% of sick people, while in Region 10, which is suburban Cook County, the figure was 17%, according to the state.
The three McLean County deaths could not be confirmed by the county health department Saturday. McLean County officials announced last month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
Statewide, the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 7 through Nov. 13 is 14.7%. Illinois has had nearly 562,985 cases of the coronavirus and more than 10,670 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
