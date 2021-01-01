State reports 7,200 new and probable cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,201 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 157 additional deaths.
A woman in her 30s from Livingston County, a man in his 80s from Logan County, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and two men in their 90s from Peoria County, two men in their 90s and a woman over 100 from Sangamon County, two women in their 70s from Tazewell County, and a man in his 70s from Woodford County were among the deaths reported by the state on Friday.
Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported information about deaths in their areas. On Friday, the state reported five McLean County deaths, but those may have been previously reported by the McLean County Health Department.
The McLean County Health Department is closed for the New Year’s holiday and will report cases from Friday through Sunday on Monday.
As of Friday, IDPH is reporting a total of 970,590 cases, including 16,647 deaths. As of Thursday night, 4,093 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 837 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 25 through Thursday is 9.5%. On Thursday, the McLean County Health Department reported the rolling 7-day positivity rate is 10.9% through Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
