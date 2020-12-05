State reports another McLean County COVID-19 related death

McLean County officials have not yet confirmed the latest death. Officials announced in October that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.

The deaths included two women in their 80s, two men in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s from Champaign County; a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s from Coles County; A man in his 50s and two men in their 80s from LaSalle County; a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s from Livingston County; a man in his 70s from Logan County, a man in his 60s, two men in their 70s and a woman in her 80s from Macon County; a woman in her 80s from Peoria County; nine people from Sangamon County; and a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s from Tazewell County.