State reports another McLean County COVID-19 related death

SPRINGFIELD – State officials announced a woman in her 80s from McLean County has died with COVID-19.
McLean County officials have not yet confirmed the latest death. Officials announced in October that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
As of Friday, the department had confirmed 58 previous COVID-19-related deaths.
State officials announced an additional 208 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, and reported 9,887 new confirmed and probable cases.
The deaths included two women in their 80s, two men in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s from Champaign County; a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s from Coles County; A man in his 50s and two men in their 80s from LaSalle County; a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s from Livingston County; a man in his 70s from Logan County, a man in his 60s, two men in their 70s and a woman in her 80s from Macon County; a woman in her 80s from Peoria County; nine people from Sangamon County; and a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s from Tazewell County.
Support Local Journalism
As of Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 779,975 cases in Illinois, including 13,179 deaths.
As of Friday night, 5,331 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,134 patients were in the ICU and 694 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 10.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 11.9%.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported that 569 people tested at the Community Based Testing Site on Bloomington’s west side on Friday.
In LaSalle County, 152 new cases were confirmed Saturday, bringing the county's total to 6,748. The new cases include two boys under 13 years of age, a girl under 13, two boys in their teens, five girls in their teens and 40 men in their 20s.
This story will be updated.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.