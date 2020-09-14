State to hold 3-day free mobile COVID-19 testing site in Bloomington

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — City officials said a free mobile COVID-19 testing site would be available Tuesday through Thursday outside the Ferrero USA facility in Bloomington.

The drive-up testing site at 2501 Beich Road will be open to Ferrero employees and residents of all ages. The company is working with the state of Illinois to offer the testing, officials said in a statement.

The site can accommodate 300 tests for the general public per day. The dates and times for testing are: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

“An integral part of the Ferrero culture is supporting the communities where we live and work — it’s second nature to us,” said Federico Forti, vice president of industrial operations at the Bloomington facility of Ferrero. “Helping to safeguard the health of our employees and our neighbors is important and we are honored to work with local and state officials to bring this service to the residents of Bloomington.”

City Manager Tim Gleason praised the testing site in a statement.