Stranded Ugandan missionary couple blessed by 'a community spirit' in Paxton

Then Uganda banned all commercial flights, except for cargo transports and emergencies due to COVID-19.

"What troubles me a bit is why (the Ugandan) government wouldn't let us go home. Of course I understand the whole world is on lockdown. People are afraid, the numbers are still up," said Magumba. "So why not let the citizens return home and put us in institutionalized quarantine for 14 days and and then afterward we could be freed?"

"I told Charles that he had to stay here; that he had no business going anywhere else," said Baier. "Who knows what is going to happen in (Uganda). This is the safest place for him to be and he can stay here until he can go home."

The generosity of the Paxton community has turned their predicament into a positive one, said Magumba. "They have done so much for us, and it has made us develop deep relationships with people in Paxton," he added.

The Baiers have "accommodated us in their guest house at no cost to us. They have been paying all the (utility) bills. And for that, we are very appreciative," said Magumba.