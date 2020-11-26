 Skip to main content
Stuff the Bus drive to benefit McLean County kids in crisis
Stuff the Bus drive to benefit McLean County kids in crisis

Nursery items packed a Connect Transit bus to the ceiling as Jaime Russell, Children's Home & Aid program director for family services, begins the unloading process in December 2019.

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois residents can help children in crisis while Christmas shopping next week.

The opportunity is the 18th annual Stuff the Bus drive to benefit children admitted to the Children's Home & Aid Crisis Nursery.

The drive involves a Connect Transit bus parked outside three Bloomington-Normal stores, Monday through Saturday, to accept shoppers' donations of diapers, baby wipes, clothes, stuffed animals, blankets, infant formula, baby food and other items used by children, through age 6, admitted to the Crisis Nursery during the next year.

The Crisis Nursery at Children's Home & Aid, 403 S. State St., Bloomington, provides a safe, temporary environment for children who are at risk for abuse or neglect because of domestic violence, homelessness, mental illness or other crises.

Donations will be accepted, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., by volunteers in a Connect Transit bus parked outside the following stores:

  • Walmart, 300 N. Greenbriar Drive, Normal, on Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.
  • Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, on Dec. 1 and Dec. 5.
  • Kroger, 1550 E. College Ave., Normal, on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

Donations also will be accepted at Children's Home & Aid and at Connect Transit offices, 351 Wylie Drive, Normal.

Because of COVID-19 guidelines limiting group gatherings, fewer volunteers will be working during the drive this year, said Jeannie Higdon, Children's Home & Aid program manager of family support services.

But, Hidgon said, "I'm optimistic that the event will be as successful as it has in the past. Our community has been so wonderful supporting us historically and I really anticipate us being just as successful."

Last year, the community donated a record-high 8,840 children's items and $5,261.34 in cash, gift cards and sponsorships.

More information about the event is available by calling 309-834-5260 or visiting www.childrenshomeandaid.org/event/stuff-the-bus/2020. Because of COVID, Amazon and Walmart wish lists have been created for people to donate from their home.

Additionally, people may text "STUFF" to 77000, which will take donors to the Stuff the Bus donation page, where donors may make a monetary contribution.

The drive is sponsored by Children's Home & Aid, Connect Transit, Paul Davis Restoration, Great Plains Media and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 752.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

