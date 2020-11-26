Stuff the Bus drive to benefit McLean County kids in crisis

But, Hidgon said, "I'm optimistic that the event will be as successful as it has in the past. Our community has been so wonderful supporting us historically and I really anticipate us being just as successful."
Additionally, people may text "STUFF" to 77000, which will take donors to the Stuff the Bus donation page, where donors may make a monetary contribution.
The drive is sponsored by Children's Home & Aid, Connect Transit, Paul Davis Restoration, Great Plains Media and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 752.
2019: Bloomington-Normal stuffs the bus for crisis nursery
Jessica Stewart, early start program supervisor, left, and volunteer John Smith, board member for Cycling for Kids, unload a Connect Transit bus at the Children's Home & Aid, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the crisis nursery, 403 S. State St. in Bloomington.
Photos: Bloomington-Normal stuffs the bus for crisis nursery
Nursery items arrive after donors from across Bloomington-Normal stuff the bus for Children's Home & Aid.
Jessica Stewart, early start program supervisor, left, and volunteer John Smith, board member for Cycling for Kids, unload a Connect Transit bus at the Children's Home & Aid, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the crisis nursery, 403 S. State St. in Bloomington.
Nursery items packed a Connect Transit bus to the ceiling as Jaime Russell, Children's Home & Aid program director for family services, begins the unloading process in December 2019.
