Sugar Creek Arts Festival to be held virtually on Saturday

NORMAL — The annual Sugar Creek Arts Festival will be held online starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The event, a fundraiser for the McLean County Arts Center, typically takes over uptown Normal for a full weekend of curated arts and crafts, music and food.

This year, the virtual event will be held at sugarcreekartsfestival.org to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The website will include streaming musical performances and links to artists' websites, where some will feature virtual demonstrations and studio visits.

Participating artists work with a variety of materials, including glass, fiber, sculpture, ceramic, painting, photography and jewelry.

