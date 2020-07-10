Sugar Creek Arts Festival to be held virtually on Saturday

NORMAL — The annual Sugar Creek Arts Festival will be held online starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The event, a fundraiser for the McLean County Arts Center, typically takes over uptown Normal for a full weekend of curated arts and crafts, music and food.
This year, the virtual event will be held at sugarcreekartsfestival.org to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The website will include streaming musical performances and links to artists' websites, where some will feature virtual demonstrations and studio visits.
Participating artists work with a variety of materials, including glass, fiber, sculpture, ceramic, painting, photography and jewelry.
PHOTOS: Sugar Creek Arts Festival 2019
071419-blm-loc-4sugarcreek
071419-blm-loc-5sugarcreek
071419-blm-loc-9sugarcreek
071419-blm-loc-10sugarcreek
071419-blm-loc-3sugarcreek
071419-blm-loc-11sugarcreek
071419-blm-loc-2sugarcreek
071419-blm-loc-1sugarcreek
071419-blm-loc-6sugarcreek
071419-blm-loc-7sugarcreek
071419-blm-loc-8sugarcreek
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty