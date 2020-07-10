You are the owner of this article.
Sugar Creek Arts Festival to be held virtually on Saturday
NORMAL — The annual Sugar Creek Arts Festival will be held online starting at 7 a.m. Saturday. 

The event, a fundraiser for the McLean County Arts Center, typically takes over uptown Normal for a full weekend of curated arts and crafts, music and food.

This year, the virtual event will be held at sugarcreekartsfestival.org to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The website will include streaming musical performances and links to artists' websites, where some will feature virtual demonstrations and studio visits. 

Participating artists work with a variety of materials, including glass, fiber, sculpture, ceramic, painting, photography and jewelry. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

