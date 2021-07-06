Summer of fun ahead, and the Herald & Review is ready to report

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I kept having the same thought over and over again during the busy Independence Day weekend: What a difference 12 months makes.

A year ago, July 4 was all about what wasn't happening. Parades, fireworks and events had been canceled because of COVID — another in a long line of touchstones altered by the pandemic.

The absence made this year's activities all the more special.

I think such excitement will continue all summer long as more and more normalcy creeps back in.

At the Herald & Review, we're excited about having the opportunity to chronicle this new chapter in the recovery effort. Our revamped website will showcase photos and videos from events throughout the region.

We are fortunate in Central Illinois to have plenty of activities. This summer will be full of fun, and we'll be there to help you. Visit herald-review.com/events to see our calendar.

And if you have a story idea, I'd love to hear about it. Email me at ccoates@herald-review.com.

Thanks for reading.

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisCoates.

