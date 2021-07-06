Summer of fun ahead, and the Herald & Review is ready to report

I kept having the same thought over and over again during the busy Independence Day weekend: What a difference 12 months makes.
A year ago, July 4 was all about what wasn't happening. Parades, fireworks and events had been canceled because of COVID — another in a long line of touchstones altered by the pandemic.
The absence made this year's activities all the more special.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
I think such excitement will continue all summer long as more and more normalcy creeps back in.
At the Herald & Review, we're excited about having the opportunity to chronicle this new chapter in the recovery effort. Our revamped website will showcase photos and videos from events throughout the region.
We are fortunate in Central Illinois to have plenty of activities. This summer will be full of fun, and we'll be there to help you. Visit herald-review
.com/events to see our calendar.
And if you have a story idea, I'd love to hear about it. Email me at
ccoates@herald-review.com.
Historic aerial photos from the Herald & Review
1947: Downtown
1947: Air view downtown.
H&R file photo
1966: West Main
1966: West Main and Church looking East. St. Patrick's Church at top of photo.
H&R file photo
1954
1954: The Transfer House is featured at the intersection of North-South and East-West Main streets. Residential and commercial clusters then occupied the area south of Wood Street, and dozens of business sites were located between Prairie and Wood Street east of Franklin.
H&R file photo
1980: Downtown work
1980: First National Bank of Decatur is building a new parking plaza at Water and Main streets, top. The plaza is expected to be completed late this month. Also, the Main Street beautification program goes on with new sidewalks, trees and lighting in the Lincoln Square area.
H&R file photo
1988: Law Enforcement Center
1988: The new Law Enforcement Center, seen in this aerial photo from last fall, is between the Illinois Power Plaza, left, and the Macon County Building.
H&R file photo
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisCoates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.