Summer of fun ahead, and The Pantagraph is ready to report

I kept having the same thought over and over again during the busy Independence Day weekend: What a difference 12 months makes.

A year ago, July 4 was all about what wasn't happening. Parades, fireworks and events had been canceled because of COVID — another in a long line of touchstones altered by the pandemic.

The absence made this year's activities all the more special.

I think that excitement will continue all summer long as more and more normalcy creeps back in.

We're ready.

At The Pantagraph, we're excited about having the opportunity to chronicle this new chapter in the recovery effort. We're putting a larger focus on restaurants, entertainment, business, nightlife and trends.

You can expect to see more coverage, more photos and more videos about these high-interest areas on our revamped website, pantagraph.com.

Our events calendar also shows how far we have come. Visit pantagraph.com/events to see what's planned this summer, and stay tuned for an upcoming special feature that will showcase events across the region.

We are fortunate in Central Illinois to have plenty of activities. This summer will be full of fun, and we'll be there to help you.

It was worth the wait.

And if you have a story idea, I'd love to hear about it. Email me at ccoates@pantagraph.com.

Thanks for reading.

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisCoates.

