Sunday brings 1,484 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,484 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 19 new deaths.

The state has now seen 1,209,331 COVID cases and 20,943 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

IDPH reported 238 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday night, and 94 patients on ventilators.

The McLean County Health Department does not release local data on the weekends. Any new cases and deaths reported over the weekend will be announced by the department on Monday.

A total of 14,767 COVID-19 cases and 175 COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in the county as of Friday.

McLean County's rolling seven-day test positivity rate continues to hover around 2%, as health officials said it was 2.1% through Thursday. The cumulative positivity rate from the more than 256,800 total tests administered sits at 5.8%.

About 10.49% of McLean County residents have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to IDPH on Sunday.

IDPH reports about 49,617 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county as of Sunday.