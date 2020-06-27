Sweet Corn Circus canceled due to COVID-19

You are the owner of this article.
NORMAL — An Uptown Normal festival known for sweet corn, circus performances and welcoming Illinois State University students back to the Twin Cities has been canceled as a result of the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

The Town of Normal said it would cancel the Sweet Corn Circus and all other public performances scheduled through August in Uptown Normal.

The 2020 event was to mark a new partnership with Maddox Sweet Corn, boiling more than 12 tons of corn via a vintage steam engine.

Previously known as the Sweet Corn Blues Festival, the event got a new focus and the name in 2019 as officials aimed to celebrate the agricultural and circus roots of Bloomington-Normal.

Spreading across Uptown Normal, the Sweet Corn Circus traditionally welcomes ISU students to the area while also entertaining community members through a combination of live performances, sidewalk sales, crafts and flea market vendors. In past years, ISU's Gamma Phi Circus has performed and corn-eating contests have drawn big crowds.

More than 17 tons of fresh-picked sweet corn is sold at the festival. That comes out to more than 50,000 ears.

