Sweet Corn Circus canceled due to COVID-19

NORMAL — An Uptown Normal festival known for sweet corn, circus performances and welcoming Illinois State University students back to the Twin Cities has been canceled as a result of the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

The Town of Normal said it would cancel the Sweet Corn Circus and all other public performances scheduled through August in Uptown Normal.

The 2020 event was to mark a new partnership with Maddox Sweet Corn, boiling more than 12 tons of corn via a vintage steam engine.