Sylvan Learning Center of Bloomington/Normal: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business
Sylvan Learning Center of Bloomington/Normal: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

Sylvan Learning Center

Sylvan Learning Center of Bloomington/Normal is located at 211 Landmark Drive in Normal. Staff and students are currently wearing masks in the facility. 

About this story: We're profiling different businesses in our community and what they offer. To submit information for your business, visit this link

Name: Sylvan Learning Center of Bloomington/Normal

Address: 211 Landmark Drive, Normal

Phone number: 309-662-8537

Website: bit.ly/SylvanBN

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday 

Who answered these questions? Center Director Julia Cresci

Tell us about your business.

We are a locally owned tutoring center. We have two full-time employees and six part-time employees.

How are you operating during the pandemic? What safety precautions are you taking?

We are teaching through Zoom and also in the center. We're limited to 10 people in the center at a time. Parents are dropping off at the door. Each student has their own bag with all the materials they need, so they just pick up their bag instead of sharing pencils. We all (students and staff) have masks on. Students and staff wash their hands as they come in and as they leave. Instead of earning tokens to "purchase" rewards, students now receive rewards in the mail with a personalized note. 

5 Questions - Focus on Business

What have been the biggest challenges your business has faced during this time?

Going from all in center teaching to online in less than a week.

What do you like most about the community in which your business is located?

Our families see the success their children have with us and they trusted us and adapted to the online sessions without any hesitation.

Why is shopping local so important?

We must support this great community of ours. Our local businesses give Bloomington/Normal are unique, hometown service we all deserve.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

