Sylvan Learning Center of Bloomington/Normal: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

We are teaching through Zoom and also in the center. We're limited to 10 people in the center at a time. Parents are dropping off at the door. Each student has their own bag with all the materials they need, so they just pick up their bag instead of sharing pencils. We all (students and staff) have masks on. Students and staff wash their hands as they come in and as they leave. Instead of earning tokens to "purchase" rewards, students now receive rewards in the mail with a personalized note.