Target, Eastland Mall reopen; Kohl's remains closed

NORMAL — Businesses are slowly reopening following an otherwise quiet evening across the Twin Cities.
Target and Eastland Mall reopened Wednesday morning after briefly closing because of damage from looting Sunday and Monday night. Both businesses became targets for break-ins as people smashed windows to gain entry to the buildings.
Kohl's, attached to Eastland Mall, remains closed. The retail store had just reopened Friday as Illinois entered Phase 3 of the state's Restore Illinois coronavirus response plan.
A crowd of around 200 people outside Kohl's was dispersed Monday night when police used at least three rounds of an aerosol gas and detonated a flash bang ordinance. Looters entered the store after a west-side door was broken.
More than 20 people were charged Tuesday with various crimes in connection to break-ins Sunday and Monday night.
People across Bloomington-Normal came together to clean up the wreckage left over. The McLean County Democrats on Tuesday evening swept and cleaned damaged areas across Bloomington-Normal.
