Taste of Eureka set for Sept. 10

EUREKA — The annual Taste of Eureka event will be held Friday, Sept. 10, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Main Street.

Tickets will be on sale starting Monday, Aug. 30, at the Eureka IGA at 514 W. Center St., and the Eureka Public Library at 202 S. Main St. Tickets are $5 per person.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Only 300 tickets will be available this year, and in past years we have sold out for this event," Eureka Business Association treasurer Cindy O'Neil said. "It is a fun opportunity to see businesses you may not have visited before and to pick up all kinds of goodies."

Participating Eureka Business Association members will provide a small treat to all ticket holders who stop by during the event. All ticket holders will also be entered into a drawing for a Eureka Business Association gift check.

For more information, contact O'Neil at the Eureka Public Library at 309-467-2922 .

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.