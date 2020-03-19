Tazewell, Coles counties issuing disaster proclamations for coronavirus

PEKIN — Tazewell County has yet to have a confirmed case of the coronavirus disease, but officials are preparing for the worst and on Wednesday, issued a proclamation of a disaster in the county.
Several other counties, including Coles and Kane counties and municipalities including Deerfield, Highland Park and Buffalo Grove, did the same on Wednesday.
The proclamation signed by Tazewell County Board Chairman David Zimmerman and County Clerk John Ackerman activates Tazewell County’s emergency operations plan by proclaiming a disaster exists and the Emergency Management Agency is empowered to assist where and when necessary.
The proclamation notes that additional resources may be made available to “ensure that the effects of COVID-19 are mitigated and minimized and that residents and visitors in Tazewell County remain safe and secure.”
If a currently licensed food facility has ceased operation, no fee will be required to reopen and no re-inspection fees will be applied, either. Reopening will still require notification to the Tazewell County Health Department Environmental Health Division.
The proclamation is effective Wednesday and shall continue for a period of one week, unless extended by the county board.
Peoria County and Woodford County, located north of Tazewell County, have each reported one case of the coronavirus.
Coles County Board Chairman Mike ZuHone said the move was needed to get through "uncharted waters."
With state restrictions already in place regarding business closings and the size of public gathers, ZuHone said the "core" of the declaration is to help put emergency procedures in place if needed.
He said "chaos will not ensue" because of the measures, adding that the declaration also makes the county eligible for relief funding if it becomes available.
"Don't panic," ZuHone said. "There are plans in place. Please respect one another. I can't stress enough that will will get through this."
He noted the state restrictions already in place mean the county declaration doesn't include any requirements to close businesses and cancel or restrict gatherings.
