Tazewell, Coles counties issuing disaster proclamations for coronavirus

PEKIN — Tazewell County has yet to have a confirmed case of the coronavirus disease, but officials are preparing for the worst and on Wednesday, issued a proclamation of a disaster in the county.

Several other counties, including Coles and Kane counties and municipalities including Deerfield, Highland Park and Buffalo Grove, did the same on Wednesday.

The proclamation signed by Tazewell County Board Chairman David Zimmerman and County Clerk John Ackerman activates Tazewell County’s emergency operations plan by proclaiming a disaster exists and the Emergency Management Agency is empowered to assist where and when necessary.

The proclamation notes that additional resources may be made available to “ensure that the effects of COVID-19 are mitigated and minimized and that residents and visitors in Tazewell County remain safe and secure.”