Tazewell County reports first coronavirus case; McLean County remains at eight cases

In McLean County as of Wednesday, of test results reported to the health department, 71 people had tested negative for COVID-19 and results were pending on at least 34.

Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday 330 new cases of the new strain of coronavirus and three additional deaths in Kane, Cook and Will counties.

So far statewide, 1,865 cases of the virus have been reported in 35 counties, including McLean, LaSalle, Woodford, Livingston, Champaign, Peoria, Sangamon, Christian, Douglas, Marshall and Morgan.

While most people with COVID-19 experience mild or moderate symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath) for two weeks, the virus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, among older adults and people with existing health problems.

Anyone who develops symptoms should stay home and contact their health care provider if their symptoms worsen.

While there is no treatment for COVID-19, most people recover at home in isolation.