Tazewell County reports first coronavirus case; McLean County remains at eight cases

BLOOMINGTON — Tazewell County has its first case of the novel strain of coronavirus as COVID-19 continues its spread in Central Illinois.
Tazewell County Health Department reported Wednesday afternoon that a man in his 70s had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized. His exposure was not related to travel and the health department had not determined his exposure to anyone already diagnosed with COVID-19.
That county's health department was working with health departments in Woodford and Peoria counties, as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health, to investigate and notify any individuals who may have been in close contact with the man who tested positive.
Meanwhile, McLean County Health Department reported Wednesday that the number of cases in McLean County remained eight. But health department Administrator Jessica McKnight and health department communicable disease supervisor Melissa Graven said it was too soon to read anything into the fact that McLean County's number remained stable for the second straight day.
In McLean County as of Wednesday, of test results reported to the health department, 71 people had tested negative for COVID-19 and results were pending on at least 34.
Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday 330 new cases of the new strain of coronavirus and three additional deaths in Kane, Cook and Will counties.
So far statewide, 1,865 cases of the virus have been reported in 35 counties, including McLean, LaSalle, Woodford, Livingston, Champaign, Peoria, Sangamon, Christian, Douglas, Marshall and Morgan.
While most people with COVID-19 experience mild or moderate symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath) for two weeks, the virus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, among older adults and people with existing health problems.
Anyone who develops symptoms should stay home and contact their health care provider if their symptoms worsen.
While there is no treatment for COVID-19, most people recover at home in isolation.
But 19 people have died in Illinois of the virus as of Wednesday, including a McLean County woman in her 70s who died late last week.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the McLean County Health Department is asking people to stay home as much as possible, maintain a 6-foot distance from other people, wash hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes and sterilize frequently used surfaces.
This story will be updated.
