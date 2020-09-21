Tazewell County reports six deaths; 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

The online registration process helps the system move faster and you will be able to check your results online in a couple days. Each person being tested needs to register under a separate email account. If you encounter problems or are unable to register online, the staff at the testing site can assist you, it will just be slower.

Individuals do not need to have symptoms or live in McLean County to use this site. There is no charge to be tested.

In Tazewell County, two women in their 90s and two men in their 90s from a long-term care facility died over the weekend. Also, a female in her 80s not affiliated with a long-term care facility and a man at a different facility, also died.

There have now been 23 deaths associated to the COVID-19 breakout in Tazewell County. Eleven people remain hospitalized.

There have been 1,579 confirmed cases in Tazewell County, including 30 new cases reported on Saturday, 18 more on Sunday and 21 new cases confirmed on Monday.

In LaSalle County, five new cases were confirmed including two women in their 20s. There have been 1,619 confirmed cases in LaSalle County as of Monday. Also, 1,029 have recovered.