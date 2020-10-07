Tazewell, Logan counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Logan and Tazewell counties Wednesday, while McLean County reported an unchanged number of overall cases.
Tazewell County reported two residents' deaths, a woman and man in their 80s. The woman was not a resident of a long-term care facility, according to local health officials. The man was a resident of Villas of Holly Brook - Reflections Pekin, which has experienced an outbreak, officials said. The county has had 35 coronavirus-related deaths.
A Logan County resident in his or her 50s died Tuesday at Methodist Hospital in Peoria, where the person was being treated for COVID-19, officials said. The person, who had been hospitalized since Sept. 20, was the county's fourth coronavirus-related death.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight clarified in a phone interview that four additional cases were reported there. However, the county also lost cases through "data cleanup" when cases that were initially counted as McLean County residents were later found to be residents of other counties.
She said the unchanged total number of cases was not a sign that COVID-19 is going away.
"We're definitely not in the clear," she said, noting that the county has seen a recent decrease in testing numbers. "People need to be on guard and taking precautions," including social distancing, wearing face coverings and washing their hands frequently.
The county's total number of cases since March 19 is 3,467.
Twelve people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with two of those people in intensive care, McKnight said. Another 176 people are isolating at home, and 23 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
There are 3,256 people who have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of tests that have come back positive for the virus in the past week, is unchanged from the previous day's reported number of 3.4%. The total positivity rate, out of 77,900 tests, is 4.4%.
Illinois State University on Wednesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 out of 398 students' test results received the previous day. The university has had seven positive cases in the last week out of 1,447 tests, a positivity rate of .5%.
There were 551 people tested Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, according to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency.
That site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
Melaney Arnold, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Public Health, said Wednesday that the state is not billing clients for coronavirus testing. Information is being collected at sites so that insurance can be billed for testing, but the state will not bill individuals for the balance of what insurance does not pay, she said. "There should be no cost to the individual," Arnold said.
Central Illinois
Statewide, Illinois reported another 42 virus-related deaths and 2,630 new confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours. That brought the casualty count to 8,878 among 307,641 confirmed cases as the state surpassed a total of 6 million tests completed.
At the end of Wednesday, there were 1,679 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19, including 372 in intensive care unit beds and 165 on ventilators, officials said.
Tazewell County on Wednesday was reporting 1,988 total cases, 30 more cases than the day before.
Logan County's total number of cases rose by two to 492, with 459 of those people considered recovered. The two new cases reported Wednesday were people in their 90s who were in home isolation.
LaSalle County reported 23 new cases, bringing its total to 1,889. Of those, 1,378 people are considered recovered.
DeWitt County reported nine new cases between Monday and Tuesday, bringing its total to 171 since the start of the pandemic. Piatt County reported two new cases in that time, bringing its total to 169.
"Cases are spiking in both counties, but especially in DeWitt County," said David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, said in an email.
