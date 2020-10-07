Tazewell, Logan counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

Melaney Arnold, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Public Health, said Wednesday that the state is not billing clients for coronavirus testing. Information is being collected at sites so that insurance can be billed for testing, but the state will not bill individuals for the balance of what insurance does not pay, she said. "There should be no cost to the individual," Arnold said.

Central Illinois

Statewide, Illinois reported another 42 virus-related deaths and 2,630 new confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours. That brought the casualty count to 8,878 among 307,641 confirmed cases as the state surpassed a total of 6 million tests completed.

At the end of Wednesday, there were 1,679 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19, including 372 in intensive care unit beds and 165 on ventilators, officials said.

Tazewell County on Wednesday was reporting 1,988 total cases, 30 more cases than the day before.

Logan County's total number of cases rose by two to 492, with 459 of those people considered recovered. The two new cases reported Wednesday were people in their 90s who were in home isolation.

LaSalle County reported 23 new cases, bringing its total to 1,889. Of those, 1,378 people are considered recovered.