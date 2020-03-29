Teddy bears, paper hearts draw kids for scavenger hunts across Bloomington-Normal

Shields, of Bloomington, wanted to show her respect and gratitude for health care workers, delivery drivers, mail carriers and others who are still going to work every day.

The scavenger hunts provide the chance to “see friendliness and some solidarity during this time of so much unknown,” she said.

Five-year-old Bentley giggled when she found a bear statue that looked just like her grandma’s bear, except it was wearing clothes, while out hunting with her mom, Nicole Reinitz-Springborn of Normal.

Sometimes the bears are difficult to spot. She didn’t get much help in the search from her 2-year-old brother Braven, who napped during their hunt last week, Reinitz-Springborn said.

At their house, a little brown teddy bear holds a mini American flag with a decorative wooden flag on his lap, and Reinitz-Springborn said she’s going to add a bear to her minivan to join the heart in the back window.

“We have to keep the smiles coming for the little ones,” said Abby Laible-Boss, who lives near Towanda.

Even in rural areas, Laible-Boss said she’s seen more neighbors out for walks recently and she hopes the hearts and paper bunny on her window add to their fun.