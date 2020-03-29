You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Teddy bears, paper hearts draw kids for scavenger hunts across Bloomington-Normal
0 comments
Teddy bears, paper hearts draw kids for scavenger hunts across Bloomington-Normal
featured
'KEEP THE SMILES COMING'

Teddy bears, paper hearts draw kids for scavenger hunts across Bloomington-Normal

033020-blm-loc-1virusbear

Hadley Lichauer, 8, right, and her sister, 5-month-old Scarlett, admire one of the hearts they placed in the window of their home at 3 Rachel Court in Bloomington. The hearts are becoming a way for children and others to express for love for each other during the coronavirus quarantine.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus outbreak might keep them out of school, but kids in Bloomington-Normal haven’t stopped practicing their counting as they find hearts and bears hiding throughout their neighborhoods.

Multiple Facebook groups for heart hunting and bear hunting have popped up to help keep kids active since Illinois residents and people across the country and the world have started practicing social distancing. Illinois schools are closed through April 7.

LISTEN: The Pantagraph daily coronavirus update for Saturday

“I know that with the recent shelter-in-place quarantine, it has been hard for children to socialize, so I thought this would be great for our 8-year-old daughter to take part in and show our love for all of our essential workers and also have some fun,” said Heidi Lichauer of Bloomington.

A collection of colorful hearts is hung on the back windows of Lichauer’s house. On sunny days, she and her daughters go hunting for more.

Eight-year-old Hadley and 5-month-old Scarlett had fun finding several hearts Thursday morning and their mom said it was “so nice to see that through social media, a community can still come together.”

Hearts made of every kind of material have been taped and hung from windows, giving parents a simple activity to keep their children entertained while they’re stuck at home. Some heart hunt participants assigned colors to honor different essential workers who might be out and about, while others went with whichever crayon was their favorite color.

Bear hunters, when it’s not too rainy, have found teddy bears, printed and colored bears, and even bear statues placed in windows and on porches. Though not required for bear hunting, many parents also have read or played an audio version of “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury to help them on their way.

033020-blm-loc-2virusbear

Sarah Shields looks out her window as a small heart hangs in the light to remember her son, Cam, at her home at 903 W. MacArthur Ave. in Bloomington.

Sarah Shields’ late son Cam died shortly after birth, so a flower marked with his name sits below the hearts that decorate her front window “so he could be a part of it, too.”

Shields, of Bloomington, wanted to show her respect and gratitude for health care workers, delivery drivers, mail carriers and others who are still going to work every day.

The scavenger hunts provide the chance to “see friendliness and some solidarity during this time of so much unknown,” she said.

Five-year-old Bentley giggled when she found a bear statue that looked just like her grandma’s bear, except it was wearing clothes, while out hunting with her mom, Nicole Reinitz-Springborn of Normal.

Sometimes the bears are difficult to spot. She didn’t get much help in the search from her 2-year-old brother Braven, who napped during their hunt last week, Reintiz-Springborn said.

At their house, a little brown teddy bear holds a mini American flag with a decorative wooden flag on his lap, and Reinitz-Springborn said she’s going to add a bear to her minivan to join the heart in the back window.

033020-blm-loc-3virusbear

Besides the hearts placed in her window, Sarah Shields remembers her son, Cam, who died shortly after birth, with a small wooden flower placed in a planter outside her home at 903 W. MacArthur Ave. in Bloomington.

“We have to keep the smiles coming for the little ones,” said Abby Laible-Boss, who lives near Towanda.

Even in rural areas, Laible-Boss said she’s seen more neighbors out for walks recently and she hopes the hearts and paper bunny on her window add to their fun.

“I just wanted to bring a smile to someone’s face who may be out for a drive,” she said. “This is such an unpredictable, anxious time; we need to find little moments of happiness.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News