Teddy bears, paper hearts draw kids for scavenger hunts across Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus outbreak might keep them out of school, but kids in Bloomington-Normal haven’t stopped practicing their counting as they find hearts and bears hiding throughout their neighborhoods.
Multiple Facebook groups for heart hunting and bear hunting have popped up to help keep kids active since Illinois residents and people across the country and the world have started practicing social distancing. Illinois schools are closed through April 7.
“I know that with the recent shelter-in-place quarantine, it has been hard for children to socialize, so I thought this would be great for our 8-year-old daughter to take part in and show our love for all of our essential workers and also have some fun,” said Heidi Lichauer of Bloomington.
A collection of colorful hearts is hung on the back windows of Lichauer’s house. On sunny days, she and her daughters go hunting for more.
Eight-year-old Hadley and 5-month-old Scarlett had fun finding several hearts Thursday morning and their mom said it was “so nice to see that through social media, a community can still come together.”
Hearts made of every kind of material have been taped and hung from windows, giving parents a simple activity to keep their children entertained while they’re stuck at home. Some heart hunt participants assigned colors to honor different essential workers who might be out and about, while others went with whichever crayon was their favorite color.
Bear hunters, when it’s not too rainy, have found teddy bears, printed and colored bears, and even bear statues placed in windows and on porches. Though not required for bear hunting, many parents also have read or played an audio version of “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury to help them on their way.
Sarah Shields’ late son Cam died shortly after birth, so a flower marked with his name sits below the hearts that decorate her front window “so he could be a part of it, too.”
Shields, of Bloomington, wanted to show her respect and gratitude for health care workers, delivery drivers, mail carriers and others who are still going to work every day.
The scavenger hunts provide the chance to “see friendliness and some solidarity during this time of so much unknown,” she said.
Five-year-old Bentley giggled when she found a bear statue that looked just like her grandma’s bear, except it was wearing clothes, while out hunting with her mom, Nicole Reinitz-Springborn of Normal.
Sometimes the bears are difficult to spot. She didn’t get much help in the search from her 2-year-old brother Braven, who napped during their hunt last week, Reintiz-Springborn said.
At their house, a little brown teddy bear holds a mini American flag with a decorative wooden flag on his lap, and Reinitz-Springborn said she’s going to add a bear to her minivan to join the heart in the back window.
“We have to keep the smiles coming for the little ones,” said Abby Laible-Boss, who lives near Towanda.
Even in rural areas, Laible-Boss said she’s seen more neighbors out for walks recently and she hopes the hearts and paper bunny on her window add to their fun.
“I just wanted to bring a smile to someone’s face who may be out for a drive,” she said. “This is such an unpredictable, anxious time; we need to find little moments of happiness.”
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
