Tell us about a community we should feature in The Pantagraph
Tell us about a community we should feature in The Pantagraph

Every week, The Pantagraph profiles a different community member in our "5 Questions" feature.

We're looking for local residents with interesting stories to tell.

Do you know someone we should feature? A friend, family member or neighbor who deserves to be showcased?

Tell us about it.

Email your suggestion to kevin.barlow@lee.net.

And thanks for reading!

