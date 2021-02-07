Temperatures plummet in Central Illinois; more snow in the forecast

Rarely has there been a better day for Illinoisans to stay inside to avoid the unforgiving cold outside than Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
It was easily expected to be the coldest day of the winter season so far, with air temperatures barely reaching zero and a wind chill advisory remaining in effect for most of the day, as the air feels more like 20 to 25 degrees below zero, forecasters said.
“We’re going to be seeing cold conditions through the week,” said Kevin Birk, a meteorologist with the weather service. “It will be well below-average with highs in the teens, at best. It’s going to feel and look a lot like winter.”
Central Illinois will see high temperatures in the mid-week reaching only 19 before plunging again, with a low Saturday night of minus 6 and a high Saturday and Sunday of 12 degrees. Bloomington-Normal may see snow showers Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, with the greatest chance of accumulation on Wednesday, with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center, said the Charleston area received three-quarters of an inch of snowfall during the weekend, which brought the total for the season to more than 4.35 inches. He said the average for this area is 19 inches, and that more snowfall and cold temperatures are in the forecast for coming days.
"The week is going to be very cold," Craig said, adding that if the low temperatures stick around as predicted, they will be significantly below the mid-February average for the area.
For those without a warm place to stay in the Bloomington-Normal area, the following locations are available as warming centers:
BLOOMINGTON
- Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington. 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
- TA Truck Stop, 505 Truckers Lane, Bloomington. Open 24 hours.
- Connect Transit bus, parking lot of the McLean County Health Department, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington. Availability determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on available resources.
- Project Oz, 1105 W. Front St., Bloomington. Young people ages 10 to 23 can warm up Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. If you need shelter outside of business hours, call Path Crisis Center's 211 line (dial 2-1-1).
NORMAL
- Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal. 6:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
- Meijer, 1900 E. College Ave., Normal. 6 a.m.-noon daily.
BELLFLOWER
- Bellflower Community Center cafeteria, 104 W. Center St., Bellflower. Enter the northeast double doors.
DOWNS
- Downs Fire Department, 102 W. Main St., Downs. Open 24 hours.
LEROY
- Love's Travel Stop, 505 S. Persimmon Drive, LeRoy. Open 24 hours.
- Additional places may be available upon request. Stop by the Le Roy Police Department at 110 S. East St. or call 309-962-3310.
MCLEAN
- Road Ranger Truck Stop, 315 E. Dixie Road, McLean. Open 24 hours.
In Chenoa, Cooksville, Heyworth, Hudson, Lexington, Saybrook and Stanford, call the METCOM non-emergency number, 309-888-5030, and they will contact someone to help you.
Robyn Gautschy Skaggs of The Pantagraph, Tony Reid of the Decatur Herald & Review and Rob Stroud of the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier contributed to this report.