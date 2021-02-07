Temperatures plummet in Central Illinois; more snow in the forecast

Rarely has there been a better day for Illinoisans to stay inside to avoid the unforgiving cold outside than Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

It was easily expected to be the coldest day of the winter season so far, with air temperatures barely reaching zero and a wind chill advisory remaining in effect for most of the day, as the air feels more like 20 to 25 degrees below zero, forecasters said.

“We’re going to be seeing cold conditions through the week,” said Kevin Birk, a meteorologist with the weather service. “It will be well below-average with highs in the teens, at best. It’s going to feel and look a lot like winter.”

Central Illinois will see high temperatures in the mid-week reaching only 19 before plunging again, with a low Saturday night of minus 6 and a high Saturday and Sunday of 12 degrees. Bloomington-Normal may see snow showers Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, with the greatest chance of accumulation on Wednesday, with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.