Temperatures to plummet across Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — April showers bring May flowers, but those buds may get nipped if left unprotected Friday night.

Central Illinois could face record-breaking lows Friday for the month of May as temperatures reach subfreezing Friday night through Saturday morning.

Garden enthusiasts and plant lovers should take precaution and bring their plants indoors or cover them for the night, said Chuck Schaffer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 31 degrees in the Bloomington area, and 32 degrees in Decatur and Mattoon areas, as a cold front moves through Central Illinois Friday afternoon, bringing strong north winds and unusually cold air.